<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">On average, we spend about a third of our lives asleep. Shop our picks for bedding that makes it time well spent.</span>
On average, we spend about a third of our lives asleep. Shop our picks for bedding that makes it time well spent.
Eclipse founder Justin Draplin explains his scheme for the 399-square-foot dwellings that include sustainable features such as solar power, in addition to spacious and flexible interiors.
Eclipse founder Justin Draplin explains his scheme for the 399-square-foot dwellings that include sustainable features such as solar power, in addition to spacious and flexible interiors.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
La Consola by Spacio Terreno
La Consola by Spacio Terreno
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
Playful wallpaper from Graham & Brown livens up the house’s otherwise staid powder room, which also contains a pint-size Ikea sink.
Playful wallpaper from Graham & Brown livens up the house’s otherwise staid powder room, which also contains a pint-size Ikea sink.
Set cover photo