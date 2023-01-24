A rain chain comes down on the west side of the house, where the Linns use the space between the fence and the building as an entry court to greet visitors or just get some fresh air with their son.
Three of the house’s walls are finished in cork on the lower level, and the upper portion of all the walls is clad in poplar bark from lumber cut in the Appalachian Mountains. The bark would typically have been a waste product in the timber-harvesting process.
The coal-colored walls of the primary bedroom are finished in paint and hemp oil sealant from Real Milk Paint Co.
A first-floor seating area gets some drama thanks to a mesh net fastened overhead, which creates a spot for playful lounging without compromising the overhead daylighting.
“As an architecture practice, we like to find the simplest solutions for things—but we also pursue solutions that subvert the normal,” says designer and resident Andrew Linn.
The emphasis on wood finishes continues inside, where the skylit atrium bifurcates the house. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and a pair of smaller bedrooms straddle the stairwell.
Sunshine flows through a large gridded skylight to illuminate an atrium at the heart of the home.
The Linns’ home, which Andrew Linn and Jack Becker completed for Andrew and his wife last year, declares its commitment to natural materials with a patchwork of wood products on its exterior. The sassafras cladding the lower portion of the house’s east face peels away from the building to become a freestanding fence enclosing a small, private outdoor space in the middle of the alley.
In the younger son’s room, an Eames chair adds color. The furniture is from Ikea and Petite Amélie.
A Murphy bed concealed in a first-floor wall provides an extra sleeping space.
“The morning light is amazing. From our kitchen window we can see the sun rising over the poplars along the Amsterdam-Rijnkanaal,” says architect and resident Farah Agarwal.
By making their new home in a suburb of Amsterdam much smaller than the maximum allowed, architects Arjen Aarnoudse and Farah Agarwal managed their energy needs while increasing their outdoor space.
Inside, the living areas flow around a green box that contains the kitchen and a full bath.
The bold use of color continues with a blue sofa from Fest and a multicolor rug from Pols Potten.
Walls of glass span across the rear, allowing each room to capture views of the lush lot.
3 Lida Lane in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,279,000 by Steve Clark of Clark Living.
The 1940s home sits at the top of a private drive in Pasadena's Linda Vista neighborhood.
Original parquet flooring continues into the bedrooms. A full bath is located down the hall.
This property located in Noyers, France, is currently listed for €390,000 (approximately $411,676 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
"Set amidst an ever-changing display of marine life, The Butterfly's unique connection to nature brings joy, perspective, and happiness to all who experience it,
Expansive windows continue into the kitchen, set above the main living and dining areas. Sliding glass doors open the home up to the interior courtyard, complete with a large pool.
The home was named after its iconic winged roof, which cantilevers over the front deck that overlooks the Monterey Peninsula. Floor-to-ceiling windows span across the property.
The Butterfly House, located at 26320 Scenic Road in Carmel, California, is currently listed for $40,000,000 by Shelly Mitchell Lynch of Carmel Realty Company.