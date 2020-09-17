Subscribe to Dwell
Scott Walker
Dulux Ferrodor 810 industrial paint in Mid Grey, dark formply timber ceiling cladding, and concrete floors give the interiors a brooding intensity.
Every room in the house looks onto an outdoor space. Click here to see more modern homes that use courtyards as a design element.
“The floating stairs are a subtle nod to the legendary Mies van der Rohe,” says the architect.
Circulation corridors run around the perimeter of the home, encasing a central core of functional spaces. This plan maximizes floor space and access to views.
The outdoor terrace acts as a buffer between the backyard and the covered interior spaces, blurring the boundary between outside and in.
Located off the main living spaces, the outdoor terrace extends cooking, dining, and living outside.
The home embraces its green surroundings with outdoor terraces, open living spaces, and large windows.
