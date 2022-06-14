Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
This mid-century modern architect designed home rises 3 stories; making it feel as if you were staying in a treehouse.
This mid-century modern architect designed home rises 3 stories; making it feel as if you were staying in a treehouse.
In the bathroom beneath the stairs, copper fixtures and subway tile feel at once sensitive to the home's roots and very of the moment. It is this attention to cohesiveness that the Don't Move Improve! award seeks to recognize.
In the bathroom beneath the stairs, copper fixtures and subway tile feel at once sensitive to the home's roots and very of the moment. It is this attention to cohesiveness that the Don't Move Improve! award seeks to recognize.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The owners were passionately involved in every aspect of the design, and pushed the team to make choices they normally might not have, including using Western red cedar for the master bathroom countertop. The spa-like space features a soaking tub, tile from Statements Urban, an MTI sink, a custom mirror, and a Vola faucet.
The owners were passionately involved in every aspect of the design, and pushed the team to make choices they normally might not have, including using Western red cedar for the master bathroom countertop. The spa-like space features a soaking tub, tile from Statements Urban, an MTI sink, a custom mirror, and a Vola faucet.
A wisteria-shared courtyards and garden with a dining area.
A wisteria-shared courtyards and garden with a dining area.
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
Section of House V by Daffonchio Architects.
Section of House V by Daffonchio Architects.
Floor plan of main home and studio cottage of House V by Daffonchio Architects.
Floor plan of main home and studio cottage of House V by Daffonchio Architects.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
A timber boardwalk through the veld grass leads to a 15-meter, reed-filtration lap pool.
A timber boardwalk through the veld grass leads to a 15-meter, reed-filtration lap pool.
"Wendy and Lukas were looking for a natural, sporty lifestyle and a sustainably designed home," says Daffonchio. "It is always rewarding to see the owners living the lifestyle they had dreamed, and seeing their joy in living the home and its incredible surroundings."
"Wendy and Lukas were looking for a natural, sporty lifestyle and a sustainably designed home," says Daffonchio. "It is always rewarding to see the owners living the lifestyle they had dreamed, and seeing their joy in living the home and its incredible surroundings."
Bellow House Floor Plan
Bellow House Floor Plan
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
All bathing areas are naturally lit with large skylights. The black fixtures are by Iconico.
All bathing areas are naturally lit with large skylights. The black fixtures are by Iconico.
The bespoke tubs and basins are handmade and finished in light gray Mortex that matches the Pergaminho limestone floors.
The bespoke tubs and basins are handmade and finished in light gray Mortex that matches the Pergaminho limestone floors.
Top 9 Bathrooms of 2020: From the whimsical to the austerely beautiful, the contenders in this year’s Dwell Design Awards are singular sanctuaries.
Top 9 Bathrooms of 2020: From the whimsical to the austerely beautiful, the contenders in this year’s Dwell Design Awards are singular sanctuaries.
A wall of chestnut lends warmth to the east-facing bedroom that extends into the landscape with a “meditation space.” The tatami bed structure and beside tables were designed by the architects in Spanish walnut.
A wall of chestnut lends warmth to the east-facing bedroom that extends into the landscape with a “meditation space.” The tatami bed structure and beside tables were designed by the architects in Spanish walnut.
All of the furniture was constructed with 100% FSC-certified chestnut. Storage is integrated into the side of the stairs.
All of the furniture was constructed with 100% FSC-certified chestnut. Storage is integrated into the side of the stairs.
Artists were brought in to create a tree sculpture that rises above the two elevated sleeping spaces with integrated storage and desks underneath. The bedroom also has a large mirror with a ballet bar.
Artists were brought in to create a tree sculpture that rises above the two elevated sleeping spaces with integrated storage and desks underneath. The bedroom also has a large mirror with a ballet bar.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area occupies the heart of the home and opens up to the outdoors on the north and south sides. Chestnut lines both gabled end walls.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area occupies the heart of the home and opens up to the outdoors on the north and south sides. Chestnut lines both gabled end walls.
The master bedroom on the west side of the house includes a cantilevered marble desktop that stretches the length of the window wall. The room looks out over a “future secret garden.”
The master bedroom on the west side of the house includes a cantilevered marble desktop that stretches the length of the window wall. The room looks out over a “future secret garden.”
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.