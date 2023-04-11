"Jack and Alice had really clear ideas about the main feature lights,
“For me, architecture is pragmatic yet joyful,” Andrew says. “The entrance cut away allows for a deep cantilevering overhang that gives shelter when it's raining, and the 1400mm-wide pivot door is pure theatrics.”
The outside of the building looks like armadillo skin and is an amazing bug hotel, Wayne says.
“The scorched larch timber protects against water and is a beautiful, sustainable process that avoids harsh chemicals and paints,” Andrew says.
The kitchen opens to a cozy living area located in the shell of the original home.