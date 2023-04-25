Dwell House
Scott Powell
The renovated dining area is clad with the house's original cedar panels, which were re-milled.
The new master bedroom includes a bay window protruding outward from the original facade, making a window seat that frames a view of shore pines and the dunes.
Relocating the kitchen to the southeast corner and removing a wall helped not only connect it to the rest of the house, but created a more cinematic view of the nearby wetlands.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.