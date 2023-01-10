SubscribeSign In
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
The 3,275-square-foot home is composed of two separate black gable volumes: a two-story main house and a one-story garage.
The 3,275-square-foot home is composed of two separate black gable volumes: a two-story main house and a one-story garage.
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
"Each site visit would result in a joyous bushwhack through the thick rhododendron forest to the back kettle ponds," Mac says. "After, we would walk out to the front meadow [to] get a sense of how to engage the house with the landscape and create a symbiotic relationship between the two."
"Each site visit would result in a joyous bushwhack through the thick rhododendron forest to the back kettle ponds," Mac says. "After, we would walk out to the front meadow [to] get a sense of how to engage the house with the landscape and create a symbiotic relationship between the two."
The house is designed so that all primary spaces have sweeping views of the open field.
The house is designed so that all primary spaces have sweeping views of the open field.
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
The primary suite with a full bath and walk-in closet awaits at the far end of the residence.
The primary suite with a full bath and walk-in closet awaits at the far end of the residence.
A second staircase was added to take advantage of the height provided by a previously unfinished attic. The skylights bring sunshine down to both levels.
A second staircase was added to take advantage of the height provided by a previously unfinished attic. The skylights bring sunshine down to both levels.
Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.
Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.
An inset shelf is a nice moment at the end of the counter. The globe lights are original, painted white.
An inset shelf is a nice moment at the end of the counter. The globe lights are original, painted white.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
Floor Plan of Casa Flores Bungalow by Avi Ross Group
Floor Plan of Casa Flores Bungalow by Avi Ross Group
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
Custom rift-sawn white oak cabinetry now packs a lot of storage and creates a serene backdrop in the open plan.
Custom rift-sawn white oak cabinetry now packs a lot of storage and creates a serene backdrop in the open plan.
Risa Boyer Architecture helped with a strategic remodel that targeted specific areas, such as the main living spaces, staircase, and primary suite. The kitchen was expanded to overtake an existing eating nook, and better connected to the dining room and living room.
Risa Boyer Architecture helped with a strategic remodel that targeted specific areas, such as the main living spaces, staircase, and primary suite. The kitchen was expanded to overtake an existing eating nook, and better connected to the dining room and living room.
Studio Entry Court
Studio Entry Court
Bathroom
Bathroom
The remodeled kitchen retained plumbing locations and general layout, but functionality and circulation was improved.
The remodeled kitchen retained plumbing locations and general layout, but functionality and circulation was improved.
Living Room
Living Room
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
The walk-in shower has a skylight, and is covered in Ann Sacks Square Arcilla tile, which the architects chose because it doesn’t look "too precise." The floor is Waterworks terrazzo.
The walk-in shower has a skylight, and is covered in Ann Sacks Square Arcilla tile, which the architects chose because it doesn’t look "too precise." The floor is Waterworks terrazzo.
Mature vegetation helps the new yard feel more settled.
Mature vegetation helps the new yard feel more settled.
Pea gravel covers the walkways and outdoor dining area, eliminating the busy grout lines that pavers sometimes have.
Pea gravel covers the walkways and outdoor dining area, eliminating the busy grout lines that pavers sometimes have.
The kitchen now occupies the addition, and the island was detailed to look like a piece of furniture to better meld with the living room. The cabinet colors are Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone and Sherwin-Williams’s Garden Gate, and were handpainted instead of spray-finished, so as "not to have something too slick or sterile," says VW. "We wanted them to be warm and have personality."
The kitchen now occupies the addition, and the island was detailed to look like a piece of furniture to better meld with the living room. The cabinet colors are Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone and Sherwin-Williams’s Garden Gate, and were handpainted instead of spray-finished, so as "not to have something too slick or sterile," says VW. "We wanted them to be warm and have personality."
The soaking tub overlooks an exterior rock garden that is illuminated by a light well.
The soaking tub overlooks an exterior rock garden that is illuminated by a light well.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
Sherry Birk and Anthony Orona, tapped HR Design Dept, whose co-principal, Eric Hughes, is a longtime friend of Anthony’s, to design the midcentury-inspired, one-story house in Austin. The dark metal fascia emphasizes the home’s horizontality and complements the earth-toned brick facade.
Sherry Birk and Anthony Orona, tapped HR Design Dept, whose co-principal, Eric Hughes, is a longtime friend of Anthony’s, to design the midcentury-inspired, one-story house in Austin. The dark metal fascia emphasizes the home’s horizontality and complements the earth-toned brick facade.
Built-in shelving and integrated storage, like in this wall up the stairs, imbues Mouse House with layers of porosity.
Built-in shelving and integrated storage, like in this wall up the stairs, imbues Mouse House with layers of porosity.
Of the $11,300 spent on the doors and windows in the main house, $6,000 was dedicated to the large sliding glass door on the second floor, which opens the living spaces to a bright, welcoming patio.
Of the $11,300 spent on the doors and windows in the main house, $6,000 was dedicated to the large sliding glass door on the second floor, which opens the living spaces to a bright, welcoming patio.
On the back patio, Bestor Architecture designed a banquette covered in Sunbrella fabric. The concrete bowl fire pit is from Potted. The architect was also responsible for the landscape design, while Terremoto handled the new plantings.
On the back patio, Bestor Architecture designed a banquette covered in Sunbrella fabric. The concrete bowl fire pit is from Potted. The architect was also responsible for the landscape design, while Terremoto handled the new plantings.
A huge Moroccan rug sourced from a dealer on Etsy anchors the living area. The Afra &amp; Tobias Scarpa Soriana lounge chairs for Cassina were designed in 1969, but fully embody 1970s style. The Donald Judd Single Daybed 32 fits a twin mattress.
A huge Moroccan rug sourced from a dealer on Etsy anchors the living area. The Afra &amp; Tobias Scarpa Soriana lounge chairs for Cassina were designed in 1969, but fully embody 1970s style. The Donald Judd Single Daybed 32 fits a twin mattress.