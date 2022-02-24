This Blue Dot Paramount 95” sofa is covered in Stanford Ceramic fabric with stainless steel legs. A larger chaise-style version of the sofa is opposite it, with a Feather Collection Drum Coffee Table from Anthropologie between them and an Eames Lounge Chair overlooked by a Restoration Hardware Arc floor lamp round out the space in this Pacific Heights home.
Inside, a sunny living area opens to the kitchen and features floor-to-ceiling glass block along one wall. Chris Evan's character can be seen sitting in front of this wall in several scenes.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
The state-of-the-art kitchen features teak cabinetry, a large island, and all-new appliances.
Built in 1956, this carefully updated 2,032-square-foot home with sweeping views of downtown L.A. is a true California dream, with three bedrooms, two baths, and light-filled living areas that seamlessly flow between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Re-Open House plans
The increased square footage and the outdoor patios are welcome additions to the home.
A private patio complete with an outdoor shower lies just off the master bedroom. The Cle tiles in the kitchen also feature here, unifying the outdoor space.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
The view from the kitchen.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
The tongue-and-groove wood ceiling continues right out to the soffit. The beautiful graphic cement tiles from Cle carry over into the outdoor patio, further blending the indoor and outdoor spaces.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.
High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.
In Los Angeles’s Nichols Canyon, architect Dan Brunn was tasked with renovating a home rich in architectural history, but lacking in modern functionality. The 1957 home's closed-off kitchen was thoughtfully reimagined, maintaining the post-and-beam structure of the Edward Fickett–designed home while updating and opening up selective areas to the outdoors.
For Bret and Dani Stone’s house in Santa Barbara, California, Barber Builders erected a concrete-and-steel ground level capable of supporting a second story made mostly of shipping containers. While the project as a whole took 19 months, the containers were craned into place in a single day in 2016.
Passersby seeing its parged gray plaster facade would have no clue that the second story of Bret and Dani Stone’s home is made mostly of shipping containers. A crane stacked the units on top of the concrete-and-steel superstructure in a single day in late 2016. Architects Clay Aurell and Josh Blumer, veterans of the medium, sourced the recycled boxes from cor10 Studios.
Amagansett Modular House by MB Architecture
The French Norman–style home was built in 1927 and sits on over half an acre in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The architects preserved much of its original detail in a 2018 remodel.
The mahogany woodwork was painted white to brighten the interior and make the stained glass windows stand out.
A Le Corbusier sofa and lounge chairs (wrapped in Porsche red leather) complete a seating area on the upper level. Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps around the space, providing views out over the treetops.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
A three-story mahogany screen partially veils the backyard retreat designed by Flavin Architects for Ed and Kathy Kelly in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Incorporating a renovated garage, it includes both closed and open spaces and a potted rooftop garden. The garage door is by Garaga and the Exotic Red paint is from Benjamin Moore.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.
The sink wall faces south, and the architects sought to bring in natural light while filtering the view to the driveway. Their solution was to create a "living screen" with solid walnut shelves, suspended with blackened-steel frames, that showcase glassware and plants while allowing space for a solar roll shade. Custom, laser-cut steel glass racks are mounted under the lowest shelf.
The counters and backsplash are Imperial white marble, and the hood vent received a custom metal surround.
For the new addition, new brick syncs with the old, while blackened steel provides a modern counterpoint to the historic facade.
The addition houses a kitchen and family room on the main level, and the master bedroom and roof deck above. Sliding glass doors now allow generous sightlines to the yard, and also convey a lightness to the new architecture that contrasts with the character of the old.