When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
Vines spill over primary-colored, glazed-brick walls, which recall Girard’s eye-popping graphics.
McLucas House / Girard House floor plan
From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ & Associates Landscape Specialists.
The living area’s glass walls open up to the outdoors, blurring the line between interior and exterior spaces. Within the walls, the dining area features an oval table and chairs by Cherner Chair Company. A Stamen Pendant that was designed by Jeremy Pyles for Niche Modern hangs overhead.
