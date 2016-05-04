Subscribe to Dwell
Scott Sporleder
Storefronts It seemed as if everywhere we went in Ireland, we were met with charming stores and beautifully designed signs.
Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland The President welcomes foreign journalists to Ireland a few days before St. Patrick's Day.
Moody Dublin Dublin's Temple Bar area on an atmospheric evening.
Copper Coast Candice strolls along a deserted beach on the Copper Coast, south of Waterford.
Archives While searching for Candice's family records, we had the opportunity to look at some seriously old-school documents—such care and precision went into creating these artifacts.
Lismore Castle We actually got to spend one night in this castle. Fairly spooky, but beautiful nonetheless.
The almost tropical-looking beach of lower Ballydonegan.
Allihies.
Dingle Peninsula The land is green, the water is green…just about the only thing not green in Ireland is the beer.
There's no lack of craic in Galway.
Cliffs of Moher.
