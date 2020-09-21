Concrete pavers and massive sliding glass doors extend the sitting room at the back of the home to the rear garden.
The master bedroom opens up to a private garden terrace and views of the treetops.
“In the afternoon, the west-facing kitchen window is like a painting with red and orange sunsets,” says Madeleine.
A Nuura Miira 4 pendant light hangs above the custom one-ton marble dining table surrounded by Era dining chairs by Living Divani from Space Saving Furniture Australia. The framed photograph is by Paul Ogier.
The top living floor was completely renovated with huge windows that flood the interior with sunlight, and timber beams that span the entire width of the house.
Haciendas by Lake|Flato floor plan
The Stanley Hotel, which served as the inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in The Shining, hosts historic tours.
Webster Wilson designed this backyard ADU in Portland, Oregon, as a retirement home for a grandmother with visiting grandchildren. It’s clad in white-stained tongue-and-groove cedar.
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
A building with such a deep connection to the land deserves a landscape to match, so Jobe Corral brought in David Mahler of Environmental Survey Consulting for gardening and hardscaping that could step up to meet the rustic-modern architecture. "We wanted someone who was going to be able to stitch rural and modern together," says Jobe. Maher, skilled in habitat restoration, brought in native species and avoided hard-edge lines, and even installed a small, creek-like water feature intended to look as if it had always been there. Mosquito Fish swim up and down the waterway.
The leather headboard and bed in the guest room were custom designs, a collaboration between Flitch and Enabler. The side tables were sourced from ABC Carpet and Home; a Brendan Ravenhill Gran Barrel pendant light illuminates the space.
In the homeowners' ensuite, a Ferguson tub is surrounded by honed basaltina from Architectural Tile and Stone, while the flooring is limestone from Arcon. An inviting outdoor shower (surrounded by the rammed-earth walls and featuring plumbing fixtures by Signature Hardware) through the glass door offers an alternative opportunity for a spa-like experience under the Texas sky.
The bedroom is one of the only spaces without a rammed-earth wall, so the architects wanted to focus this room around the view. "We had to wait for a glass factory to open to get a piece of glass that was the right size," says Jobe. Now, the 15-foot window offers unobscured views down to the pool and towards the river. A screened porch lies off the bedroom: the perfect place to sleep en plein air on a hot Texas night.
The homeowners’ collection of artifacts from their travels, and ones collected during a parent’s military service, add an additional sense of history to the handcrafted home. An African shield, a Native American headdress, and a Navajo rug work beautifully with the newly commissioned custom pieces.
To accommodate the height of one of the homeowners, all of the kitchen and bathroom counters were raised up two inches higher than usual. A black band runs along the bottom of the cabinetry to prop up the standard-sized appliances to the proper height. A custom copper kitchen backsplash and vent hood, courtesy of metalwork artist Thomas Studio and Foundry, is a response to the rammed earth, nodding to the fiery oranges while infusing the space with a very different satiny-metal texture. “It’s really a sculptural element,” says Corral.
Cabinetry was designed with the help of custom millwork company Flitch, and features another smart design trick: hiding a full pantry behind a standard cabinet door, keeping the painted millwork looking seamless. "The details we love aren’t necessarily the ones that show up in the photo," says Jobe.
The house is surrounded with rammed-earth walls, built by Austin construction services company Enabler via an ancient construction method that requires mixing, tamping, and creating a structure from the land itself.
The rammed-earth wall has beneficial thermal properties. As a passive insulating layer, it absorbs heat in the day and releases it at night. Jobe Corral worked with energy consultant firm Positive Energy to ensure the HVAC system would work in conjunction with the earth’s specific properties.
Underneath the fire pit (surrounded by Barcelona Teak chairs from Via Terra), an underground concrete cistern holds rainwater, diverted from pipes on the roof that run through a filtration system in the garage. It services the whole house, save for the landscape irrigation, done off of a well. In a part of the country where water is scarce, it was important to think sustainably. The pool’s fully retractable cover prevents rapid evaporation in another water-friendly move.
The bathroom features an additional outdoor garden past the soaking tub.
Bi-fold doors open up a corner of the pool house to connect the internal jacuzzi with the external patio and beach.
A balcony with a private outdoor shower sits just outside the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom.
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
Built for a scholar, Casa Biblioteca is a sanctuary for reading, stargazing, and enjoying a cigar or two. Floor-to-ceiling glass allows light to freely flood the interior and illuminate its jewel-like structure.
Brooklyn Brownstone by 1100 Architects
French doors from the bedroom reveal a cozy outdoor space, complete with several areas for lounging. The treehouse-like garage—accessed via an alleyway behind the property—offers a studio space and rooftop deck for additional entertaining options.
A sitting area in the front yard encourages neighbors to stop by for a chat.
The Coles and their children love hitting the beach, just four blocks away.
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
The underwater pool window not only adds a touch of whimsy, but helps illuminate the basement.
During the off-season, the cabins are shut with a wood sliding door shutter system.
Windows wrap around the sides of the cabins to maximize views.
Entry pavilions
