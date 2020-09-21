A building with such a deep connection to the land deserves a landscape to match, so Jobe Corral brought in David Mahler of Environmental Survey Consulting for gardening and hardscaping that could step up to meet the rustic-modern architecture. "We wanted someone who was going to be able to stitch rural and modern together," says Jobe. Maher, skilled in habitat restoration, brought in native species and avoided hard-edge lines, and even installed a small, creek-like water feature intended to look as if it had always been there. Mosquito Fish swim up and down the waterway.