Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
s
Shannon Taylor Scarlett Architects
Follow
4
Saves
Followers
Following
#prefab
#California
#tree
#light
#outdoor
#prefab
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#modern
#minimal
#midcentury
#skylights
#naturallight
#dining
#wood
#panels
#climate
#innovative
#Velux
#superkul
Bedroom addition allowed for expansion and redesign of bathroom and walk-in closet, beyond
Set cover photo