The bathroom set-up echoes that of the kitchen. A single-bowl, apron-front sink sits on a thin steel shelf, with exposed plumbing and separate hot and cold taps. The tall, slim inset mirror conceals a medicine chest in the bottom portion.
Playful wallpaper from Graham & Brown livens up the house’s otherwise staid
powder room, which also contains a
pint-size Ikea sink.
LED Task Lamp, $49.99. Deam + Dine reinterpreted traditional forms for this LED lamp, which joins a powder-coated steel base and an acrylic light diffuser.
Lounge Chair, $249.99. Thinking of “a hybrid between a chair with no arms and a chair with arms,” Deam explains, resulted in this lounge seat, which features steel legs and tall, foam-cushioned sides that comfortably cradle the user.