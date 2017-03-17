Designer and dressmaker Kristie Wolfe built this tiny off-grid getaway on the Big Island for just $11,000. It operates on solar panels, a rooftop rainwater catchment system and a toilet-sink combo that sends used water from the sink to the flusher.
Bellomo Architects’ modular House Arc, which was just a prototype before, is now being fabricated. The House Arc can be ordered online and shipped to any location, where it can be assembled by the user or community.
It's often said that small is beautiful—and some believe that all you really need in order to be happy is a hut and a heart.
Avava Prefab Tiny House has brought design and drafting solutions to Hawaii homeowners, real estate investors, and contractors.