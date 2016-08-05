A couple takes a minimalist approach to their Brooklyn apartment, focusing on supple materials, subtle gradations of color, and custom finishes by local craftsmen. The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Bartenschlager designed the white cabinets and is responsible for the walnut counters both on the kitchen island and near the stove.
The kitchen and lofted guest bedroom take cues from urban living—including an apartment-size Summit refrigerator. The cabinets are IKEA and the tile is by Heath Ceramics.
A floor-to-ceiling wall unit accommodates a fridge, stove, oven, and convertible custom cabinetry. The pendant light is from the Multi Luminaire showroom in Pointe Claire, Quebec; the appliances are from Bosch and Miele.
The roof of the one-story house is supported by four V-shaped glulam columns to reduce obstacles for the resident with cerebral palsy. The kitchen has no upper cabinets, and the bathroom features a walk-in shower with bench for wheelchair accessibility.
Space is at a maximum in this small urban infill home in Bozeman, Montana. To keep the second floor open but allow access to a third-floor loft, the architects at Intrinsik Architecture designed a counterbalanced steel staircase that can be easily pulled down or pushed up with minimal effort by the residents.
Movement is an inherent part of this small-space solution, and it comes as no surprise that the architects were inspired by automotive industrial designs and the stairs include a vertical track that utilizes modified rubber skateboard wheels.
At the opposite end of the studio, Framework Architecture created a partially enclosed sleeping nook that is spacious enough to fit a full-size bed.
Display Your Pots Don't waste valuable cupboard space in small kitchens by storing your pots and pans. Use a decorative rack or series of hooks to relocate and display your bulkiest items. This will free up closed-door space for other, less attractive kitchen essentials. Photo by William Abranowicz for Architectural Digest Design by Vicente Wolf #design #smallspace #storage #mydomaine
Install Wall-Mounted Faucets Counter space is a coveted luxury in a small bathrooms. Free up some room for storage and display by mounting your faucet and levers to the wall. Use the newly available space for canisters and containers to conceal your must-have grooming and beauty supplies. Photo courtesy of Septembre Architecture #design #smallspace #storage #mydomaine #bathroom #sink
Install Shelving Finding storage areas in small spaces requires maximum use of every available nook and cranny, even those in your walls. Utilize empty spaces or hollow areas by installing built-in shelving or cabinets. Just adding a shallow shelf or two can make all the difference when space is at a premium. Photo by Bess Friday for Lonny #design #storage #smallspaces #mydomaine #dining #hanswegner #wishbonechair
An open plan helps the apartment feel larger. Translucent curtains that act as room dividers, allowing a measure of privacy while still letting light pass through. They also hide the double-stacked Maytag washer and dryer from view.
The table’s base, which itself is an additional storage container, rolls easily into place to support the surface.
This archetypal Swedish building form, shaped like a Monopoly house, serves as an artist’s studio, with a simple plywood interior and massive skylights to let in natural sunlight.
Eric Schneider and Michael Chen take in the space-efficient renovation.
A large metal floating mirror from Restoration Hardware seemingly doubles the 675 square feet of the Schmidt-Friedlander apartment in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn. The family of three dines at an oak table from Canvas Home, with Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner. Decorators White paint by Benjamin Moore and oiled Hakwood European oak flooring are used throughout.
In lieu of a fireplace, the pair opted for an exposed ethanol burner mounted on exposed concrete (the wood is just decor).
Averse to the idea of a television being the centerpiece of a space, the owners instead opted for a clever alternative in the library/media room. Continuing the theme of movable and multi-functional design elements, a rolling chalkboard panel was designed to conceal the TV when not in use. Throughout the home, the family’s furniture is an eclectic mix of purchased, custom built, inherited, and self-made pieces. The room is accented with a reclaimed red office chair with custom white oak armrests made by Scholz.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
The kitchen features oyster gray Laminex countertops, an Astra Walker brass-plated sink, and a Miele oven.
The gap between the house and the fence creates a small patio with space for raised bed vegetable gardening.
The Accessory Building is accessible from the street through the courtyard. Though it’s currently used as an art studio, it was designed to transition into additional living space for the main house.
The Fung/Blatt family enjoys the backyard of their Mount Washington home. Despite its 5,000-square-foot lot, the house is just 1,640 square feet. Michael Blatt admits, “If we could add anything to this house, it would be five walk-in closets.”
Architect Rocio Romero designs ADUs that are conceived as studios, backyard offices, guest cottages, and short-term getaways. She’s sold over 50 prefab units in 17 different states, and recently launched a series of more modestly sized, construct-it-yourself structures dubbed the Camp series. The 456-square-foot Base Camp and 312-square-foot Fish Camp will both be priced in the $20,000 range. At just over 300 square feet, the Fish Camp is the smaller of the two Camp styles, but the prototype illustrates its utility as guesthouse or office.
Beach chalet, at 388 square feet, designed by Studiomama.
The modest entry to the cottage opens up to steeply angled ceilings for dramatic spatial effect.
A couple of quick and easy folds and tucks make transforming the couch into a bed at the end of the day easy even for the most bleary-eyed. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
