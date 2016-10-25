#designmilk #cottage #luigi #rosselli #architecture The children’s bathroom is located underneath the center roofline and has a circular window that casts a sun spot on the limestone floor. Photo by Justin Alexander
#designmilk #cottage #luigi #rosselli #architecture In the master bedroom, the wall behind the bed is covered with limed American Oak paneling creating a natural backdrop for the artwork and fabrics. Photo by Justin Alexander
#designmilk #cottage #luigi #rosselli #architecture The interior was designed by Alwill Interiors, who perfectly incorporated modern furnishings throughout, even the older part of the house. Photo by Justin Alexander
