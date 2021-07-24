The original wood doors from the front facade were relocated to the interior, where they function as sliding doors.
The home office features a laminate desk and cabinets in a bright, cheery yellow. They were designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and made by Tomlinson Woodworks.
In the guest room/office, IKEA wall shelving and desk anchor the space.
