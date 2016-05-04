Reading Club 2000 in Manila, Philippines-Reading Club 2000 began when Hernando Guanlao—known to friends and neighbors as Nanie—sought out a way to honor the memory of his parents, who instilled in him the love for reading. He set old textbooks of his own outside his Manila home to see if others would be interested in borrowing them. They were. 12 years later, Nanie's library now contains somewhere around 2,500 books (he doesn't know the exact count), and he even runs a "book bike" service, where he delivers reading material to the poorest communities in Manila. Photo: Ms. Ma. Patricia Nabong