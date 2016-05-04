McAllen Public Library in McAllen, Texas, USA-When the city of McAllen acquired an old retail property, they brought on Minneapolis-based architects Meyer, Scherer & Rockcastle, Ltd. to convert the space into a massive new public library that looks nothing like the Wal-Mart it once was. The largest single-story public library in the United States, the new McAllen Public Library now includes a massive children's area with one of the largest teen areas in the state, an art gallery, a 200-seat auditorium, and—because you can't scrub off the Wal-Mart entirely—a food court-esque snack bar. Photo: Kristy Cho