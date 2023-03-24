SubscribeSign In
Lick chose a palette for its "Colors of the Year,
New addition and patio from outdoor garden: the concrete terrace extends into the garden, and receives daylight over the house from the southern sun.
The private covered patio is the perfect spot to dine al fresco or enjoy indoor/outdoor living.
Kalia and Olivia enjoying the outdoor space. Kalia’s favorite part of the house? In her own words, “I like the backyard where we play soccer, hopscotch, and jump rope and draw and have picnics.” ’Nuff said.
Near the house, Cooper clustered lush, big-leafed plants philodendron, purple heart, and flowering canna. Farther out, vegetable gardens sprout in raised beds, and thyme and mint thrive beneath citrus trees. Native California silver wild rye and matilija poppies bind the slope, bordering the low “snake wall” that winds around the yard, narrowly ducking beneath a big ficus tree with just enough clearance for a sprinting kid. Wide stadium steps connect the garden levels, turning the steep hillside into amphitheater seating.
The architect with his daughters. The redwood strips on the new house were purposely cut to the same width as the horizontal wood siding on the old house to create visual harmony between the two.
A firewood storage area is located beneath a small bunkroom that is accessible from the terrace via a metal staircase.
The entrance leads to a spacious central atrium—a popular feature of many Eichler homes.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
The home features large windows and doors that open out onto three stone terraces, providing a perfect spot for entertaining.
The home's landscaping has been meticulously cared for and preserved.
This is the first permitted 3D-printed home ever completed. ICON completed the 3D-printed portion of the home in about 48 hours.
The 5,200-square-foot retreat is designed to look like a cluster of old barns upon first glance.
Extensive landscaping enhances the exterior spaces and extends the living to the outdoors.
Windows open directly from the kitchen to the breezeway between the main building and the screened porch, making alfresco dining easy. When the sun shines on the breezeway, the family simply moves the table and chairs to the north patio.
