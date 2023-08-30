A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
The dining table was salvaged from a "bring out your rubbish" pile, sanded, and oiled.
The open-plan layout is bright and airy thanks to high ceilings and oversized windows.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
The dining area connects to the backyard pool area via glass sliding doors. A teak sliding screen opens to a separate den.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
Opposite the living room is the kitchen and dining area. Barstools at the long central island offer additional seating.
Felted louvres between the entrance and the living room provide acoustic insulation and warmth while still allowing light to penetrate the interior.
Restoration Hardware's Gramercy Console Table sits in the entryway above a custom mohair rug by Woven. The leather vase is by Jenni Kayne.
An elegant steel-framed glass door sweeps out from a dramatic entryway.