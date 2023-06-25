SubscribeSign In
The house's second-floor great room is a wide-open, loft-like volume with a small occupyable space upstairs.
Architect Ravi Handa camped out on the site before ground broke to find the sweet spot... and the best views.
The double-height ceiling makes the living room of this compact cabin feel downright grand.
The southwest-facing corner with the wood stove and the forest views is the spot in the home Emilie loves best. “It’s the spot where we do everything,” she says.
