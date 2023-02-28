An open layout seamlessly connects the living lounge to the dining area.
The team demolished the existing internal walls to open up the interiors and create a single, large living and dining area.
A living lounge with plenty of Victorian character.
A Prostoria Match sofa from Cite pairs with a vintage armchair and a Ryan McGinley print in the family room on the garden floor.
The brown leather couch is low enough to allow lots of light to filter into the room, but it also has a masculine edge and modern, clean lines.
The firm also widened the room and raised the ceilings. A coat of bright white paint modernizes the historic details.
The original wood floors were too far gone and had to be replaced. The designers opted for a classic chevron pattern in white oak. A vintage Mies Van der Rohe chair sits next to a Ren side table in ebony ash wood by Coil + Drift.
A Cold Picnic rug and Coil + Drift mirror warm up a restored fireplace relocated from the basement.
Hatchet Design Build fabricated missing components to complete the casework around a bay window.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
A sunroom provides additional living space.
The double-height living room is open and airy thanks to an expansive wall of windows.
The unit is 3.5 meters long and 2.4 meters tall, and is a chic focal point in the room.
The couple approached Darren Bray of Lymington-based PAD Studio with a proposal to consolidate and weatherproof the building, while at the same time preserving its original brickwork. "We had in mind a new entrance that would make a good, strong impression," says owner Sheryl Wilson. Architect Darren Bray peeled back the layers of the previous owners' decor to allow the brickwork to breathe.
In addition to project architecture and design, Veal and Stucker built and designed many of the furnishings, including a custom shelving unit, light fixtures, and seating.
Custom metal shelves display books. The flooring throughout is white oak, and its color syncs nicely with the tones in the brick—inside and out.
A Matter Made Arch single-tier chandelier hangs from the tall ceiling in the living room. The 606 Universal Shelving System is from Visoe.
Given the home’s tight and efficient footprint, the architects sought to use simple materials and strategic moves to delineate different spaces and uses. The lower ceiling height of the living room, for example, distinguishes it from the dining area, which has a taller ceiling.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
The pair replaced the cluttered firewood storage with a floating hearth that can double as a seat and display for art.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
An oversized sectional in the living room provides the perfect place for the whole family to kick back during movie nights. “The clients fought to have a big Italian couch,” Ashizawa laughs. “I told them, ‘okay, but I get to choose the color.’” The soothing grey Minotti was the compromise.
The palette here is fairly neutral, with the greenery outside and wooden details providing warmth. “It’s almost monotone,” says Ashizawa: warm whites and greys blur into off-blacks.
The vertical lattice that surrounds the patio is made from ipe, a durable hardwood that will stand up to the elements throughout the years.
The mezzanine level was transformed into a family room, leaving the fireplace pretty much as is. A painting by Anyeley’s sister, Addoley Dzegede, hangs over a Thataway sofa by Blu Dot. Above the fireplace is a Frame TV by Samsung, displaying a piece by San Francisco artist Barry McGee.