Designed by Marià Castelló Architecture, Es Pou is a home for a young couple that live full time on the Mediterranean island of Formentera. The firm brought the warm colors of the surrounding oat and wheat fields inside by way of pressed terra-cotta tiles on the floors and Catalan <i>boveda</i> ceiling arches. In keeping with the project’s hyperlocal intent, the firm sourced simple rattan and wood furniture from Formentera artisans.
The open kitchen is equipped with plenty of flexible cabinet space, open shelving, and built-in wine storage.
Open shelves, sourced from Rejuvenation, don’t feel as heavy as the upper cabinets installed before.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
The open-concept kitchen offers modern conveniences while retaining much of its original detailing, including the custom cabinets and exposed ceiling beams. A picture window stretches across the countertops along one wall.
