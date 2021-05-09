Fittingly, there are numerous whimsical elements inside Lake Cottage, a reinterpreted tree house in Ontario. There is the wood-burning fireplace with the house-shaped surround, for example, the scalloped shingles, and the staircase made from a huge maple log scraped of its bark that leads to the loft. "This abstract nature of the interior spaces allows imagination to flow, and those spaces that could be identified as a domestic interior can suddenly become play spaces," say the architects.