The highly glazed exterior is balanced using cedar plank cladding and large pine trees to provide privacy and filter sunlight.
Sunlight pours into all sides of the interior, lending living spaces the scientifically proven benefits of increased exposure to natural light.
"LaCantina Doors extend the home’s living area into the landscape, which was a critical part of the design,” states principal designer John Maniscalco.
“The narrow profiles and large dimensions available with LaCantina Doors are really important to helping us achieve our goals,” states principal designer John Maniscalco.
Shelving Detail
A peek inside the powder room.
Unfolding dramatically from the street, the 5,920-square-foot mansion, which includes a basement garage, is conceived as a three-story box embedded in sunken gardens, with a top section that cantilevers over glass rooms.
A view of Huntingtower seen from the street.
Part of the house is embedded under the lush, landscaped garden.
The meticulous landscaping was achieved by Australian landscape architect Jack Merlo.
Upon entering the abode, a sculptural, folded-plate staircase immediately catches the eye.
The steel staircase is one of the mansion's most unique features.
The open-plan living room connects to the kitchen and outdoors.
"A narrative unfolds of stunning detail and tactile material of raw steel, dark paneled walls, concrete, bronze, timber and stone—elements that invite you to touch and feel," says Bear.
Workroom director and architect John Bornas has worked with AGUSHI on several projects, and both teams are much in agreement when it comes to design sensibilities and attention to detail.