The rhythm of the battens is picked up at the vertical screen of the front porch to provide some privacy for the large picture window behind.
Austin-based architecture firm Thoughtbarn set out to renovate an H-shaped residence in a wooded, hilly neighborhood known for its midcentury, ranch-style homes, but quickly discovered that the home’s slab was structurally failing and would need to be replaced. This replacement ultimately led to the construction of a new home based on the footprint of the original—but with a small addition to the south. The exterior is clad in board-and-batten siding, while the front porch is covered with stained pine. Both materials have a vertical emphasis, which speaks to the heritage oak trees on the .75-acre property.
The angle of the roof is oriented to take full advantage of sun and views. The ceiling is a simple white surface that reflects light.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
Except for the Rex dining chairs by Rex Kralj and a William Natural Fiber Lounge Chair by Janus Et Cie, the majority of the other furniture and decor items were found objects.
Respecting the existing site, Suyama and his team left all of the trees in place. They also ensured the trees were fully protected during the excavation process.
"With the Junsei House, designing for sustainability was not only about material choices or products, but rather about shifting one's attitude and explaining how essential design elements can alter the living habits of occupants," states Suyama.
