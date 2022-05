The tables are soaped beech wood and the chairs are by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Hay, which are available in the Dwell Store. "We keep returning to their chairs—we have a number of the Steelwood chairs in our house and studio—for the design, feel, durability and in this case the economy if the Hay line," David says. "In this case the chairs led the material selection for lyed and soaped beech to be used for the other surfaces that people touch and the lights which we made." The pendant above the counter is crafted from a dowel.