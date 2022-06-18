In the powder room, a Tom Dixon pendant dangles above a Ferguson Badeloft sink. Dreamy blue watercolor wallpaper from Black Crow Studios lines the walls.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
While most of the interior is clad in wood, the bathroom is covered in a sleek gray tile.
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
The shower.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
Powder room
The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
Rain shower
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
An oversized soaking tub in the bathroom is swathed in Calacatta marble.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.