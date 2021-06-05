Shinola's new store in Tribeca is located at 177 Franklin Street. The Rockwell Group-designed space includes a cafe run by The Smile in front.
A high band of windows on the east side of the home lets light in, while a simple wood overhang shades an outdoor dining area on the terrace with mountain views. "On clear days, it feels like you can see across the high plains to Kansas," says Hirsh. Photo by Ron Johnson.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
Sixteen-foot-tall glass walls, paired with seven-foot overhangs and three-foot solar screens, optimize the home’s passive climate control and capture views of the valley that unfurls across the couple’s 160-acre property.
The architecture firm Open Form and the interior design firm Clairoux collaborated on this modern update of a 1950s-era house in Laval, Quebec, north of Montreal.
A glass barrier around the pool contributes to the project's overall sense of transparency.
Life ceramic tiles by Ciot were used in the kitchen. The veneer cabinets were made by Bruno Pichet.
A Rhythm Horizontal lamp by Arik Levy for Vibia hangs above the dining table in a house that Blouin Tardif Architecture-Environnement designed for a family in Boucherville, Quebec, near Montreal.
In the master bathroom, the cement floor tiles are by Mosaic House; the glazed subway tiles are from Daltile; and the trim is honed, vein-cut Montclair Danby marble. The Signature Hardware tub sits in a custom wood cradle designed to match the home’s timber frame; the fixtures are by Waterworks. The Twist stool is from Classic Country in nearby Hudson, New York.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
The bedding is intentionally simple, without layers of unnecessary pillows, and the “non-headboard headboard,” as Santos describes it, is a loose macramé wall hanging by Sally England. The built-in storage wall that defines the space is painted Kendall Charcoal by Benjamin Moore in a matte finish—a shade used on millwork throughout the house. The Isaac brass sconces are from Schoolhouse Electric, and the floor lamp is from Crate & Barrel. The rocker was custom made by Onefortythree in Las Vegas.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
Leo's Oyster Bar in San Francisco designed by Ken Fulk Inc.
BAR BOTANIQUE IN AMSTERDAM BY STUDIO MODIJEFSKY.
The court exposes the sky, fills the previously dark loft with natural daylight, and brings accessible outdoor space into the primary living zones.
The indoor garden wall Patrick Blanc created for his friends the Dimanches is so lush, it's almost as if someone has plopped an easy chair down in the middle of a forest.
The patio at the front of the house offers a view of the balcony that connects the second-floor bedrooms.
A tile mosaic hand-lain from 9/16" square pieces of tumbled white, black, and light green marbles greets visitors at the entry of the restaurant's butcher shop counter.
Additional seating is located upstairs on the mezzanine, which is lined with panels of custom stained glass.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
Warm tones and soft surfaces characterize the living room of the R+F apartment in Bellem, Belgium. (Check back next week to see the full story of this converted factory building posted online!) With its inviting fireplace and piles of blankets, this cozy room is most alluring to design buffs that love a relaxing night in. You are driven and focused during the day, so the clean, hard, modern lines of this room appeal to your desire for organization; but when you come home, all you want is to curl up on the couch with a book or the TV remote to unwind from the stress of the day.
Blanc took the term "living room" to a different level with this striking 20-by-23-foot interior wall for the Dimanche family's home in Paris.
A Danish sofa, designer unknown, is set against an accent wall painted in Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball. As the local dealer for Anastassiades, the Apartment contains various pieces of his work, including the Mobile Chandelier 5 (2011), the Ball vase in cast brass (2006), and the wall-mounted Beauty Mirror (2010). The vintage Boucherouite rug is from Morocco. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
To create a bit more texture in the kitchen and baths, the couple added classic checkered tiles from the local hardware store—an inexpensive option that broke up the polished concrete floors spanning the rest of the house. Pavonetti designed and built the pedestal sinks using reclaimed cedar siding.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
In the bathroom beneath the stairs, copper fixtures and subway tile feel at once sensitive to the home's roots and very of the moment. It is this attention to cohesiveness that the Don't Move Improve! award seeks to recognize.
