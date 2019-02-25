” LOCK “ Bamboo Dining Table "LOCK" is designed out of the qualities, possibilities and characteristics of its highly sustainable material: BAMBOO. The frame is build up from layers of flexible bamboo. The layers are pressed together. The shape is formed by the bamboo's natural bending curve. The layers of bamboo curve through eachother and entwine, locking each other in place. End result is a mix of nature and mathematics, of possible and impossible. A super strong masculine dynamic shape that looks different watched from different viewing points. Bamboo is a strong flexible beautiful and renewable material. Bamboo grows without the help of fertilizers. The bamboo tree is mature enough to be cut after three years. The trees are processed into the most environmentally sustainable wood on Earth. design : J.P.Meulendijks for www.Planktonstation.nl material : Base: Bamboo thick veneer. Top: not included The base is one size. For max. 3 persons / end-table: we advise a 1000-1200 mm. ( 39.3 - 47.3 inch) Diameter . 12 mm. (0.047 inch) For max 8 persons / diner-table :we advise a 1600 mm./ 63 inch. Diameter + 15 mm. thick clear tempered Cradle to cradle certificate glass. Have the top made by your local glass-dealer, or use your old top if you already own a round table 1000-1200 / 1600 mm. (39.3 -47.3 inch / 63 inch) in diameter.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
This unique built-in dining table is recessed into the floor, giving the room and table a seamless effect.
schematic design / floor plan iterations [eichler addition + renovation, orange county california]
Höweler + Yoon squeezed high-design landscape elements, like a fountain and built-in seating, into a small 15-by-13-foot space.
The driveway entrance introduces the stately side of the home, displaying clean lines made of concrete and Cor-Ten steel. Almost every material implemented in this home was done so to create a maintenance-free space that withstands the weather and betters with age. The design required minimal alteration of the site, a notable accomplishment in land preservation. To maintain the natural grade, the structure is elevated and cantilevered at the slope, held up by columns which needed only a small amount of foundation work. The only major land disturbance occurs in the recessed garage, which has been supplemented with a green roof on top to preserve the meadow.
In 2011, clients Brent Habig and Ana Ecclesthe surveyed the property with architect Jim Cutler, planting stakes at a number of sites. Cutler drew up a different house for each, recalling from his youth the region’s vernacular—especially the crisp white barns nestled into lush green landscapes. They would inspire the form of the couple’s new 2,800-square-foot home. It is designed to capture natural light, but also to cool interiors on hot summer days, using tall, sliding shutters that can cover the two-story home’s windows from floor to ceiling.
