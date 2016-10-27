Updating the A-frame of yore, this home’s liberal use of windows makes the most of panoramic views spanning two valleys. Catalonia, Spain. Cadaval & Sola-Morales from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Cedar slats mark the facade of Floating House, Doug and Becca Worple's lake house in Ontario. The architects, MOS, chose materials and shapes that wouldn’t stand out. “They’re really simple, almost Platonic forms,” principal Michael Meredith says. The modest cabin has boat, a gabled roof and a cladding of untreated cedar, a material that shows up on docks and homes along Georgian Bay. “Allowing the buildings to weather seems the right thing to do,” Sample says. And it’s ready for winter: Sliding barn doors seal the place up as an impenetrable box.
The Autonomous Tent - It's kind of like a yurt, only the high tech manufacturing process ensures absolute precision providing simple installation and a tight seal between fabric and frame that cannot be accomplished with a yurt, making the structure look and feel more permanent.
Jim Olson's #cabin at Longbranch Washington #olsonkundig
Jackson Hole Modern Rustic Cabin Wilson, WY, United States Modern rustic luxury in the heart of Jackson Hole. Located just minutes from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ski area and the majestic Grand Teton National Park. Only 7 miles from the Jackson Town Square. Sustainably built; LEED certified. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4794644
Hudson Woods, designed and built by Lang Architecture, is located in the midst of the Hudson Valley at the feet of the Catskill Mountains. Just a 2 hour drive from New York City.
Wheelhaus founder and CEO Jamie Mackay creates prefabs with the same quality and durability of the log cabins he grew up with, while also incorporating his values of green production and modern design. Although it takes about four months to construct his prefabricated properties, it takes about a week for the home to be delivered, and then three to five days for the house to be set up on site.
