Saunders custom-designed the bookshelf in the living lounge, which have shelves that get shorter as they rises up the wall to match the windows.
The menu features creations from Mallorcan-born Michelin-kitchen veteran chef Vicente Fortea.
In the farmhouse architect Lucy Marston built for her family in Suffolk, England, she balanced off-the-shelf pieces, such as a velvet-covered sofa from sofa.com, with customized key elements, like the kitchen. The refrigerator is from Fisher & Paykel, and the tiles are from Topps Tiles.
Neutral accents offset bright yellow details in this room.
In the adjoining master bathroom, the soaking tub becomes a stunning focal point against the vibrant living backdrop.
Sweeping diagonals cut across the façade of House Ray 1 to provide privacy and a modicum of safety for a dramatic outdoor terrace.
The kitchen has views to the historic main entrance and features lacquered cabinets and an integrated wooden niche custom-designed by the architects with GD Cucine. Matching Corian countertops and an integrated sink maintain a minimal aesthetic alongside appliances by Gaggenau and Miele.
The perforated concrete panels on the façade of Casa Delpin.
The BuildHer Collective, a development company whose aim is to empower women to tackle their own construction projects, teams up with architects Bellemo &amp; Cat. For this recently sold home in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, BuildHer partnered with the homeowner to help her purchase the land, as well as manage the design and build team, which consisted of renowned architects Bellemo &amp; Cat and contractor Beirin. The result is a stunning remodel that combines a new sun-dappled extension with a renovated period home.
Once through the street-level entrance, the property's modern garage door comes into view. Stairs lead up to the kitchen.
A Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hangs in the dining room; the J46 chairs are by Poul M. Volther. - Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
- Buenos Aires, Argentina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The two-story house is wrapped in redwood. Its box-like form would become one of the architect's signature design moves. A large double-height window in the living room provides views of the surrounding foliage.
Locally sourced Italian slate covers the ground floor rooms; the coat rack near the entrance is from Zanotta.
The suspended living room's scaly belly doesn't detract from the unfussy kitchen and dining area. A recycled Berlage-era table base (with a new tabletop), a deep blue lamp, and Arper chairs add to the maritime feel of the house.
The exterior of the Popadich residence is modeled after boat storage sheds, while the interior is outfitted with industrial concrete and ply.
Thanks to a careful renovation that included a handful of preservation challenges, a family's Spanish beach house is given new life—and a big dose of light. Situated along the historic Camí de Ronda footpath in Spain's Costa Brava region, the Es Garbi beach house was renovated by Nook Architects to reflect the light and tranquility of the surrounding Mediterranean landscape, as well as to function as a well-designed family home.
Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
While Aumas designed the gilded table, Warren Platner gets credit for the vintage lounge chair for Knoll.
Wall sconces can be either uplights or downlights, providing ambient or task lighting, depending on the fixture, but are rarely powerful enough to provide enough illumination alone to light a large space.
The space is divided into two levels, a white and spacious first floor, full of natural light, presided by a large table that invites to a conversation, and a cozy attic that serves as a study.
The defining concept for this house, commissioned by a photographer as both his summer house and studio, was based on developed facade studies which define a simple and smooth building skin varied in height and punctured by openings.
