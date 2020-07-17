The home is fitted with modest materials throughout, including a crisp white color scheme.
The Monte House spans just two floors and 452 square feet. The firm employed folding doors with operable louvers of regional cedar wood (seen here in the upper window) to allow the occupants to control their level of contact between the interior and the exterior.
On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
The simple material palette of concrete, wood, and steel allows the home to blend in with its surroundings.
The stucco-clad tiny home is punctuated by archways, including the arched entrance, and two courtyards—one of which peeks out from beneath the cantilevered front facade.
The owners’ goal was to transform the 19th-century building into a bold single-family residence. Historical architectural details were made modern with a striking black facade, while inside, a flexible living space that opens into an exterior garden enables a simplified lifestyle.