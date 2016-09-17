A mature Japanese maple was preserved during construction. The way we designed the entry sequence, with the front door not facing the street, but rather facing the Japanese maple tree relates to his concept of ‘entrance transition.’ A mature Japanese maple tree was preserved during the construction.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.