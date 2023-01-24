While High Tech architecture is generally seen as a British movement, Jan Kaplicky (1937-2009) became fascinated by American technology in Czechoslovakia. It was only when he was joined by Amanda Levete that his firm Future Systems enjoyed success, with the media centre at Lord's Cricket Ground coinciding with the segmental-shaped Malator. Malator is a holiday home for socialist campaigners Bob and Gill Marshall-Andrews, built into the hillside above a ravine overlooking the sea. It was prefabricated off-site and then packed with earth on two sides and over the roof, leaving a curved front using the latest glass technology bolted together and a small glazed rear entrance. The interior is surprisingly generous, its central living space with a built-in sofa raised around a wood stove separated from the bedrooms by two lime green bathroom pods, one incorporating the kitchen. And the view is remarkable.