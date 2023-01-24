SubscribeSign In
"We bought very little and made as much as we could,
Even the windows can be concealed with custom plywood coverings.
The screening room and living area is off the kitchen, and opens to the garden.
"We loved the wall paneling in the sunroom, but it was really yellowed and had that 1970s shellac,
Asking £880K, this RIBA award–winning eco home sits perched above the Galloway Hills.
“We call the cabin TreeGazer because we are always amazed at how close to the forest we feel inside,” says Diane. “Although it is small, the cabin has big windows, and every view is a close view of trees.”
The breezeway between the main cabin and the summer porch acts as a third living space in the summer and on mild spring and fall days, linking the separate structures. “The walls slanting over the breezeway create an implied arch between the cabin and the summer porch, lending a sense of intimacy to the heart of the house,” says Diane.
Each of the four bedrooms feature striking views of the garden through sliding glass doors. The beds rest on a central column, allowing them to evoke a "floating
In contrast with the home's main all-white interior, an open-air seating area awaits near the main entrance, featuring dark louvered walls and black resin flooring. The ceiling also has three strips of light running across which draw the eyes toward an old tree in the garden.
Patrick Gwynne was only 24 when he designed The Homewood to replace the Victorian property his family already occupied on the site. The luxurious principal rooms are set on the first floor to enjoy views over the luscious 10 acre (4ha) garden, itself largely the work of Gwynne and his father. The bedrooms are arranged in a separate wing raised on pilotis to form a porte-cochère, and joined to the main block by a glazed link enclosing a ceremonial spiral staircase. The numerous built-in fittings and most of the furniture were also designed by the architect. After the Second World War Gwynne returned to The Homewood where he based his practice and remained, subtly adapting and refining it, for the rest of his 90-year life. Now cared for by the National Trust, The Homewood presents the most complete record of its period of a modern architect's personal domestic vision to be found anywhere in England.
While High Tech architecture is generally seen as a British movement, Jan Kaplicky (1937-2009) became fascinated by American technology in Czechoslovakia. It was only when he was joined by Amanda Levete that his firm Future Systems enjoyed success, with the media centre at Lord's Cricket Ground coinciding with the segmental-shaped Malator. Malator is a holiday home for socialist campaigners Bob and Gill Marshall-Andrews, built into the hillside above a ravine overlooking the sea. It was prefabricated off-site and then packed with earth on two sides and over the roof, leaving a curved front using the latest glass technology bolted together and a small glazed rear entrance. The interior is surprisingly generous, its central living space with a built-in sofa raised around a wood stove separated from the bedrooms by two lime green bathroom pods, one incorporating the kitchen. And the view is remarkable.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The home's centerpiece is its ridge-beam skylight, which extends over the living room and expanded kitchen.
Exterior cladding follows the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s angular form. Like a lean-to shelter, the cabin is high in front and low in back.
At the corner with the desk, the building is angled in two planes. The desktop is made from slightly burned Douglas fir.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
When he designed an energy-efficient home for his family in Olivebridge, New York, architect Alessandro Ronfini, pictured here, sized up the wooded site, positioning the residence for pond views and maximal solar heat gain in winter.
Above a custom table by James Harmon of Workshop Brooklyn are &amp;Tradition Formakami pendants, which were the first fixtures Alessandro and Astrid picked out. “Everything had to go with them,” says Alessandro. “They feel like high design while still being humble.”
The extensive glazing and wood-clad ceilings allow the home to easily blend into nature.
The primary suite, along with four additional bedrooms and two baths, await on the lower level at the back of the house.
With its soaring roofline and walls of glass, the Evans House opens wide to its lush surroundings.
A Metro modular sofa from Room &amp; Board offers a comfy place to perch. A Hase Collection Tula 8191 wood stove by HearthStone strikes a balance between refined and rustic.
"The design of the space nods to the building’s industrial past,
The home's L shape is about taking in views in both directions, be it the Andes Mountains to the south or Ranco Lake to the north.
A photo of Flansburgh on the desk.
The main kitchen, where Margit, left, is working with her niece Sarah, has a bright blue island that offers a striking contrast to the warm-toned wood and pink floors. “We wanted a color that would transform it into an object that really stands out in the room,” says Thurmann-Moe. “It’s almost like a sapphire.”
The main kitchen, where Margit, left, is working with her niece Sarah, has a bright blue island that offers a striking contrast to the warm-toned wood and pink floors. “We wanted a color that would transform it into an object that really stands out in the room,” says Thurmann-Moe. “It’s almost like a sapphire.”