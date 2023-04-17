Frameless bedroom windows extend beyond the floor and ceiling. "Since it's such a small house, it was really important to have this connection between the interior and exterior," says the couple.
“It took only two days for the house to come together. Everything was choreographed with such precision,” says Dave.
In the couple’s bedroom, a Nook upholstered platform bed from Blu Dot is flanked by C Shape end tables from Yamazaki Home.
A look at one of the two bedrooms for the boys that’s located in a large shared space.
The loft-like sleeping area looks to views of the river and the sky.
The outer layer of the roof slides open, revealing a glass ceiling that lets in sunlight and frames views of the sky.
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
The interior features exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls, and the decor celebrates natural materials like timber and jute.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor and features a balcony overlooking a leafy canopy. The timber ceiling mirrors the one on the ground floor.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
In the cabin’s living area, a built-in plywood bed cantilevers above a storage area and a plywood bench padded with cushions and more storage.
Behind the bathroom wall is the bedroom, which features sliding glass doors with access to a private deck.
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
The Loft is a luxury suite and gathering space that features soaring ceilings, a comfy lounge, a gourmet kitchen, a fully prepped outdoor kitchen and seating for fourteen.
Priscilla's younger daughter uses this room when she's home from college. "It's cozy down there and functions well, but doesn't encourage grown people to move home,