"The most comfortable and pleasant place in the house is the library nook, where you can lie down to read a book, have a coffee, or take a nap with the light and warmth of the sun coming through the window," says MAPA.
A sectional drawing shows the space as it could be used with opened panels to the outdoors.
The entryway had to be reconfigured to accommodate the new lower level and its deck, while the existing upper deck was given shade from the sun.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
The new lower level makes space for guests and the owners' two children to have privacy.
The drop ceiling was removed to make the kitchen feel larger, and Troy RLM kitchen lights were installed above it.
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
The living room's built-in sectional is positioned toward the view.