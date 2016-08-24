Herringbones is a minimal furniture collection created by London-based designers Raw-Edges. Pieces of wood were plunged individually into colorful baths of pigments. The designers applied different layers of dye to the wood at a 45° degree angle, as to create a colorful herringbone pattern. Herringbone is a pattern commonly used in textiles but also on floor tilings and road pavement. The Herringbones series consists of a chair, a coffee table, a desk, a dining table and a paravent. This installation acted as a performance, starting with production materials and ending in soft, colorful patterns on solid wood.