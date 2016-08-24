Herringbones is a minimal furniture collection created by London-based designers Raw-Edges. Pieces of wood were plunged individually into colorful baths of pigments. The designers applied different layers of dye to the wood at a 45° degree angle, as to create a colorful herringbone pattern. Herringbone is a pattern commonly used in textiles but also on floor tilings and road pavement. The Herringbones series consists of a chair, a coffee table, a desk, a dining table and a paravent. This installation acted as a performance, starting with production materials and ending in soft, colorful patterns on solid wood.
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
Melbourne is the location of the Canny-designed Lubelso Hawthorn Concept Home where one of the bathrooms has large, soft grey tiles on the floor that continue up the sides of the shower walls. A skylight above the shower keeps the space full of light. Photo by Derek Swalwell
A cascading staircase that terminates in a shelf
Stevens pared down his collection of vintage furniture and art considerably when he bought the Opdahl house, but he saved critical pieces such as this Gene Cooper painting.
Architect Burton Baldridge’s design for a house in Austin features a cantilevered upper volume with a gabled profile that was in part inspired by the work of Dutch architects MVRDV. It juts out over the patio, outfitted with chaise longues by Harbour Outdoor and Adirondack chairs by Loll.
The Lucid Lights collection, is a minimal pair of lamps by Rotterdam-based designer, David Derksen. These finely perforated lamps play with the perception of the observer. The illuminated objects do not appear to have a clear source of light, but instead are filled with light, creating a thin empty surface. This surface is almost transparent, making objects behind it visible. The lamps create an illusion of effortless illumination.
Villa Malaparte, Adalberto Libera 1937
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
@emilylauren.au posted this pared-down bathroom with monochromatic matte fixtures by Chanee Vijay.
The bathrooms feature the same polished concrete flooring and poured concrete counters found elsewhere in the home. A honed granite recessed shower provides a visual counterpoint to the sea of white and steel.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
