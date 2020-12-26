This remote cabin in Sullivan County hovers above a steep slope, suspended by the trees that surround it.
The interiors feature accoya flooring, which extends outside to a wraparound deck. The home faces east to soak up morning sunlight.
Stafford Residence floor plan
In 2013, Jennifer Warner and Cara Frey fell in love with a modest but charming 1920s house within walking distance of their bungalow. The dwelling was dramatically sited, with great views of Portland’s southwest hills and downtown. But according to Michael Leckie, the Vancouver–based architect they eventually hired, "It was the dumpiest house on the block." Leckie replaced the house with a simple, modern design, using a basic square wood box that skews into a rhombus form, which he topped with a sloping roof. Their son, William, 6, swings in front of the cedar-clad house.
Described by the architects as the place where "spa meets retail," the master bathroom and closet revolve around two floating islands natural lit by skylight wells above.
"Turn off your phone and dial into mother nature," suggests CABN, of their first off-grid, tiny home retreat in Victoria.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
Mehdi planted fig trees along the south facade, not only for the fruit, but because their broad leaves block the sun in summer and fall off in winter, letting sunlight pass.
The living space that features a freestanding fireplace looks out through a seated window that perfectly frames the yard.
