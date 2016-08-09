“There’s no right answer except to play and experiment,” Adler says about furnishing the interior. He reupholstered vintage Warren Platner chairs with velvet from Kravet. Drawings by Eva Hesse inspired the custom ceramic wall tile. Adler also created the coffee table, rug, planters, and gold stool. The pendant lamp is from Rewire in Los Angeles and the artwork is by Jean-Pierre Clément.
"There is a triangle in projects between budget schedule and design," Curtiss says. "The common wisdom is you can hit any two but hitting all three is hard. We tried to hit all three." The raw space featured concrete floors and since it was formerly industrial, had oil spills on the slab. To create a floor that was safe for the kids, Curtiss opted for an epoxy. "Epoxy floors are used in hospitals and labs and are super easy to clean. We also knew it was an economical way to coat concrete." Custom colors are available, but for an extra charge. To rein in expenses, Curtiss chose a blue hue that's normally used for ADA striping. Natural light floods the interior thanks to Solatubes. Barn lights from HiLite offer additional illumination. Curtiss left the Ultratouch blue denim insulation exposed in the ceiling. "We asked the insulation supplier if we could check the denim batch colors," she says. "We didn't want black mixed in with the washed blue color. He thought we were crazy."
“We sought to create a house that would not damage the environment and not be too visible,” says architect Tina Gregorič. A single zigzagging roof stretches over 5,380 square feet, doubling the area of the interior spaces and serving as an ideal spot for sunset cocktails and whale-watching.
Josef Albers revolutionized color theory, and their is a multitude of ways to to tap into his legacy. Two options are these color theory coasters by Post Studio ($25 for a set of four), or the Interaction of Color iPad app ($9.99 in the iTunes store).
A functional residence boasting artistic architectural details, this mid-century modern home was designed by architect Mark McInturff. The property features a main house, detached guest house, garage, heated snow-melt driveway, and outdoor infinity pool.
@midcenturyla: It's our last day at the #DwellOnDesign @Airbnb house. Who else loves these playful colors & patterns? Interior design by @davidmastdesign & @wandrdesign.
The horizontal layout of the home allows for easy movement throughout the interior, while the line of the continuous roof seems to extend into the trees. Enlarging the opening of the home allowed for impressive views of the river and surrounding area.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
Eliot Noyes's 1954 home is a simple, one-story building clad in fieldstone and wood, which blends easily into the landscape.
HEXAGON WALL TILES
The office design was inspired by “blues, jazz and Bossa Nova." Tiled walls help optimize acoustics.
Edith Heath, Oval tile, 1960s.
Stockholm 815 by Erin Adams for Granada Tile, $8 per tile Granada has made a name for itself through its Mediterranean-themed offerings, but this cement piece is from its new foray into Nordic motifs.
