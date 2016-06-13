Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
@mon_palmer: A decision to change our sliding door to steel bifold windows opened up a completely new option as to how we could design our garden. The before and afters are dramatically different.
Holey Chair by Takeshi Miyakawa “TMHoleyChair” $800.00 for one "This piece was designed and constructed by Brooklyn-based design-guru Takeshi Miyakawa. Takeshi, along with architect Vram Malek, built the Subports’ car-top store for our feature in Dwell Magazine. We often refer to Takeshi as Yoda. He never stresses out, and we have yet to see him measure anything which is mind blowing because everything he makes is absolute perfection. The 'holey chair' is an LED-powered light fixture, constructed from white acrylic realized in the shape of a chair frame. It can be placed on the floor or installed on the wall as the owner sees fit."
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
Original 1925 details include stucco molding throughout the house. A Small-Design Circle table and stools echo outdoor greenery in the room shared by Elliott and Mateo, ages 12 and nine.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
HEXAGON WALL TILES
In the dining room, which opens to the backyard terrace, original tilework on the floors and walls complement decidedly modern counterparts—an original 1938 Butterfly chair by Antonio Bonet, Juan Kurchan, and Jorge Ferrari Hardoy, and a 1983 TMC floor lamp by Spanish designer Miguel Milá.
This unique plywood-and-slate combination makes a great choice for small bathrooms that require a corner bathroom vanity.
"We really love to cook and much of our home life revolves around our kitchen. When we have friends over it’s great to buzz around here; it’s almost like a cooking show. We’re a very equal couple. We wanted the kitchen island to be a single form that we could both use. We can both cook and we can both wash the dishes. The whole thing is really easy to clean as it’s just one main surface that you can wipe down. So the preparation surfaces, the hob [cooktop], and the sink are accessible from both sides. It’s a simple, fun, form-follows-function principle: Store, wash, prepare, cook, eat."
Clémence and daughter Clara, nine, relax on a purple Pierre Paulin 261 sofa below an installation by artist Alan McCollum. A small family of Verner Panton 1969 Wire lamps, featured in the inaugural Kreo exhibition, live to the left.
Maintaining the tree house has been a rather simple job. "It gets somewhat slick when it rains but it's holding up well," Laurie says. Besides brushing off leaves in the fall, there's little other work to do.Photograph courtesy of Laurie Stubb.
A stone basin and a grid of mirror panes in a historic 1930s Paris flat. (Photo by Hotze Eisma)
All-over tile and a sunken bathtub in the Japanese-style bathroom of George Nakashima’s Sanso Villa.
The living room is further lit by three protruding skylights angled to catch morning and afternoon light.
Kaiser added ten inches of spray foam insulation between the exterior shell and the interior of the house. He also fabricated all of the doors and windows in the structure.
The architects had to gain approval from the co-op board to break through to the roof—the loft is on the top floor—and add a terrace and master bedroom suite.
Lighting by New York's Apparatus Studio.
Artist Tamara Gonzalez added to the rock n’ roll vibe of a recording studio. Tamara Gonzalez, I Like Your Room. Did a Pole Come With It?, 2013. Courtesy of the artist and The Red Bull Music Academy
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
UOVO OUTDOOR LAMP This outdoor lamp by Archivio Storico for FontanaArte brings new meaning to hiding eggs in the backyard. It's like Easter for adults—only these glowing orbs won't be hard to find and there is most cetainly no candy inside them.
The Carré d'Etoiles, a system of cube-shaped hotel room units, combines luxury with the great outdoors all over France. Tourists can spend time in compact boxes with circular windows and domed skylights, enjoying the amenities of hotel and the stargazing of a camping trip. Photo via Treehugger.
A pizza oven and built-in storage spaces line a hallway, saving space. "6,000-square-foot houses for single families don't make sense ecologically—or in my opinion, functionally," says Hirsh. "The house is a nice size for our life—plenty large, but not unwieldy." Photo by Ron Johnson.
Concrete stairs leading up to a sleeping loft are illuminated with wall sconces.
The Tower House is made up of tiny houses, clustered at the southern end of the property and clad in white steel panels and western red cedar shingles. Spinning off the living room on the north side of the main house, the children’s study sits separate from the other pavilions. On its upper level, Oxley netting forms a web on which the kids and their friends can sit and read with views of the leafy street and garden.
To inform the color palette for this interior renovation in Stockholm, NOTE Design Studio began with three inspirational images. The sculptural fireplace, covered in plaster, contrasts with oak parquet floors.
There are still a few tickets available for this year's Dwell Manhattan Home Tour on Saturday, October 11. This self-guided tour of five private modern homes in Manhattan is also eligible for .5 AIA CEUs.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
Glass doors make for an easy transition from the deck to the kitchen, where a painting by Erin Rachel Hudak hangs behind a round Saarinen dining table.
“[The mother’s] suite has direct access to its own patio and has its own small sitting and living area that she can enjoy privately, and the master suite has a balcony that [the daughter and her partner] can enjoy at their leisure,” Lewis said. White metal-clad vinyl windows by Lux Windows and Glass unify the various spaces.
“The homeowners love to watch golf, and so the outdoor space was designed so that the T.V. can be easily viewed for comfortable, outdoor summertime golf watching,” Lewis said. Vintage pieces furnish an outdoor deck of stained cedar.
