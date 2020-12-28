After the home was assembled, a local contractor built the outdoor concrete patio and barbecue on site.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
