Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
Off the coat of Tanzania in the Indian Ocean, Manta Resort’s “Underwater Room” is a three-level suite surrounded by a coral reef. Below water, guests can watch marine life, while on the rooftop deck, they can soak up the sun.
Off the coat of Tanzania in the Indian Ocean, Manta Resort’s “Underwater Room” is a three-level suite surrounded by a coral reef. Below water, guests can watch marine life, while on the rooftop deck, they can soak up the sun.
Use this as a guide to finding the right architect for your new home or renovation—and what to expect during the process.
Use this as a guide to finding the right architect for your new home or renovation—and what to expect during the process.
In the coastal town of Cascais, in an area known as the Portuguese Riviera, is this 11,840-square-foot concrete, wood, and glass home designed by Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, which boasts a pair of large swimming pools on two levels.
In the coastal town of Cascais, in an area known as the Portuguese Riviera, is this 11,840-square-foot concrete, wood, and glass home designed by Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, which boasts a pair of large swimming pools on two levels.
Rug designer Nani Marquina and photographer Albert Font created their home in a peaceful corner of the Spanish island of Ibiza. In their living room is a pair of kilim-covered chairs by Philippe Xerri, a chest of drawers by Piet Hein Eek, and a handmade Tunisian rug that provides bursts of color amidst the overall color scheme of white, ecru, and cream.
Rug designer Nani Marquina and photographer Albert Font created their home in a peaceful corner of the Spanish island of Ibiza. In their living room is a pair of kilim-covered chairs by Philippe Xerri, a chest of drawers by Piet Hein Eek, and a handmade Tunisian rug that provides bursts of color amidst the overall color scheme of white, ecru, and cream.
The 5,700-square-foot getaway features glazed screens surrounding the living and dining areas.
The 5,700-square-foot getaway features glazed screens surrounding the living and dining areas.
This Denver kitchen sets a marble backsplash, that continues up the wall as the backsplash for a display shelf, against walnut cabinetry and countertops of an alternate gray material.
This Denver kitchen sets a marble backsplash, that continues up the wall as the backsplash for a display shelf, against walnut cabinetry and countertops of an alternate gray material.
Architect Caroline Wilding, then of Denver-based Design Platform, led the renovation. The staircase needed some treads replaced, but “was left as original as possible,” she says. Wilding created the chandelier using wires from Color Cord and brackets from Home Depot. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Architect Caroline Wilding, then of Denver-based Design Platform, led the renovation. The staircase needed some treads replaced, but “was left as original as possible,” she says. Wilding created the chandelier using wires from Color Cord and brackets from Home Depot. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
For Paul and Shoko Shozi, a pair of retiring Angelenos, the goal was to shut out the neighborhood but bring in the sunny skies. Their new prefab home, the Tatami House, designed by Swiss architect Roger Kurath of Design*21, makes a central courtyard the physical, and maybe even the spiritual, center of the home. Because the Japanese maple in the courtyard had to be planted before the ipe deck was laid, Kurath designed a small removable panel to allow access to the tree’s base. The Shozis can pull up the bit of decking to tend to the tree and replace it when they’re through. And because the boards line up perfectly, only the gardener need know it’s there. From the kitchen and living room you’re well connected to the courtyard and the rest of the house.
For Paul and Shoko Shozi, a pair of retiring Angelenos, the goal was to shut out the neighborhood but bring in the sunny skies. Their new prefab home, the Tatami House, designed by Swiss architect Roger Kurath of Design*21, makes a central courtyard the physical, and maybe even the spiritual, center of the home. Because the Japanese maple in the courtyard had to be planted before the ipe deck was laid, Kurath designed a small removable panel to allow access to the tree’s base. The Shozis can pull up the bit of decking to tend to the tree and replace it when they’re through. And because the boards line up perfectly, only the gardener need know it’s there. From the kitchen and living room you’re well connected to the courtyard and the rest of the house.
Sponges and gentle brushes serve as great assistants when looking to remove grime and stains around caulking.
Sponges and gentle brushes serve as great assistants when looking to remove grime and stains around caulking.
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
Rooftop
Rooftop
The lower terrace, which features a hot tub, is farther down the hill to immerse its users in the landscape.
The lower terrace, which features a hot tub, is farther down the hill to immerse its users in the landscape.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
- North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
- North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
South: Mark Word Design The garden Mark Word Design created for an Austin, Texas, home sited adjacent to a nature reserve puts water conservation first. “It’s about usage levels, but it’s also about the way we treat storm water and runoff, since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle,” designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team kept the ratio of paved to unpaved surfaces low and chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little irrigation, and allow storm water to percolate.
South: Mark Word Design The garden Mark Word Design created for an Austin, Texas, home sited adjacent to a nature reserve puts water conservation first. “It’s about usage levels, but it’s also about the way we treat storm water and runoff, since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle,” designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team kept the ratio of paved to unpaved surfaces low and chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little irrigation, and allow storm water to percolate.
The home of Primo Orpilla and Verda Alexander in Orinda, in the hills east of Berkeley, California has a corridor with full glass walls and flat, glass roof and plenty of rooms that let sunlight in from many angles.
The home of Primo Orpilla and Verda Alexander in Orinda, in the hills east of Berkeley, California has a corridor with full glass walls and flat, glass roof and plenty of rooms that let sunlight in from many angles.
Large windows and sliding doors with maximal operability are placed throughout, including the master bedroom, where expansive lift-and-slide mechanisms line three exterior walls. The room is furnished by a custom mahogany headboard and bed frame by Larry Hepler and a glass Murano lamp by Massimiliano Schiavon.
Large windows and sliding doors with maximal operability are placed throughout, including the master bedroom, where expansive lift-and-slide mechanisms line three exterior walls. The room is furnished by a custom mahogany headboard and bed frame by Larry Hepler and a glass Murano lamp by Massimiliano Schiavon.
An attentive sensitivity to site played into nearly every aspect of both the exterior andinterior spaces of the home. Architect Peter Rose collaborated with landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh, who worked to craft and maintain the wild, organic feel of the environs. Will Parry, a local builder, custom-fabricated all of the sustainably harvested Spanish cedar-and-glass windows and skylights throughout. Here, a vertical-swinging window at the end of the entry hallway opens directly to a lush expanse of vegetation.
An attentive sensitivity to site played into nearly every aspect of both the exterior andinterior spaces of the home. Architect Peter Rose collaborated with landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh, who worked to craft and maintain the wild, organic feel of the environs. Will Parry, a local builder, custom-fabricated all of the sustainably harvested Spanish cedar-and-glass windows and skylights throughout. Here, a vertical-swinging window at the end of the entry hallway opens directly to a lush expanse of vegetation.
The home features a stunning view of a private beach.
The home features a stunning view of a private beach.
Each of the smaller pavilions is nestled in the landscape of native vegetation and set along a path connected by stepping stones made of cut tree trunks.
Each of the smaller pavilions is nestled in the landscape of native vegetation and set along a path connected by stepping stones made of cut tree trunks.
The placement of the windows creates sight lines across the 4,770-square-foot structure. Northern Wide Plank sourced the reclaimed hemlock for the facade; Sherma Construction picked the specific boards to create a cohesive look. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The placement of the windows creates sight lines across the 4,770-square-foot structure. Northern Wide Plank sourced the reclaimed hemlock for the facade; Sherma Construction picked the specific boards to create a cohesive look. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
LAMAS designed a quartet of bunkbeds large enough for adults. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
LAMAS designed a quartet of bunkbeds large enough for adults. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The flooring and stair treads are by Northern Wide Plank. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The flooring and stair treads are by Northern Wide Plank. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The LAMAS team studied local and regional vernacular before beginning the design. “Many of the towns around here have a New England architecture. It's more Vermont-looking than the typical Quebec village, - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The LAMAS team studied local and regional vernacular before beginning the design. “Many of the towns around here have a New England architecture. It's more Vermont-looking than the typical Quebec village, - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
With its organic, horizontal silhouette, raw concrete facade, and Bauhaus-leaning interiors, this midcentury nature retreat brings modernity to the mountains. Set high in a coastal mountain range in Topanga, California, is Saddle Peak—a two-level, four-bedroom holiday rental house with sublime geometry and defined lines.
With its organic, horizontal silhouette, raw concrete facade, and Bauhaus-leaning interiors, this midcentury nature retreat brings modernity to the mountains. Set high in a coastal mountain range in Topanga, California, is Saddle Peak—a two-level, four-bedroom holiday rental house with sublime geometry and defined lines.

147 more saves

Set cover photo