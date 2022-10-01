SubscribeSign In
Roof Terrace Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Typical Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment.
Ground Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Location Plan of "Rosetta Royal" showing Environmental interactions & relative issues.
Beautiful Green & Scenic view from overlooking the Frontal Balconies attached with Beds.
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Light, Air & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Bed room has the maximum provision of Air, Light & Cross Ventilation with View of Nature.
Green Painted Family Living denotes Solidarity with Green Nature.
Formal Living Room with all Urban life Amenities & Facilities.
Tilting Mass creates negative pressure zone, allowing more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding
Successful Blend of Color & Design along with Forms & Fabric.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal View -from Road Side Human eye level.
Brilliant Composition of Solid-Void Forms, Space & Materials (local Red Brick & Painted Wall)
21. Kitchen with all modern facilities & ready to serve.
22. Small Sitting Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace.
23. Close-Up of Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace level.
24. Computer Rendered View of the G+9-10 Storied Apartment Project-ORNELLA.
2. Over hanging transparent Balcony with visual access to Local Environment
20. Interior Decoration & Furnishing simply reflects the Oriental style.
19. Formal Living Space with well decorated & Furnished Interior.
18. Family Space with casual Divan & other Sitting arrangement
17. Solid -void Composition with Mirror polished Tiles.
16. Stair Lobby with diverse Floor pattern.
15. Distinct Lobby with 2 dedicated Lifts.
14. Drive Way along with Car Park.
13. Entry Gate with Digital & Manual Security.
12. Location Address & gateway of the Project.
11. Corner Entry & gateway of the Project.
10. Front Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants for a better fragrance.
9. Greening activities of Road Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants .
8. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
7. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
6. Corner View -from Road Side Human eye level.
5. Blend with Local Brick & Painted- Plastered Wall that plays a Solid-Void harmony.
