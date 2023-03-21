SubscribeSign In
Industrial designer Alvaro Catalán de Ocón launched the results of his PET project in April 2013 at the atelier of Rossana Orlandi in Milan.
Industrial designer Alvaro Catalán de Ocón launched the results of his PET project in April 2013 at the atelier of Rossana Orlandi in Milan.
Exterior Shot of Yama Retreat
Exterior Shot of Yama Retreat
This fireplace is lined with the same bricks as the plinth, so there’s “a relationship between new and old,” explains Dovey.
This fireplace is lined with the same bricks as the plinth, so there’s “a relationship between new and old,” explains Dovey.