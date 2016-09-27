Architect Janna Levitt devised a creative emellishment for a residence in Canada. Photo by: Philip Cheung
The elder Popp bought the Le Corbusier chairs in the ’80s and the Arco Flos lamp in the ’70s; the Philippe Starck barstools were purchased recently for the apartment. The antique rugs are from Ronald Popp’s collection, and the art is by mostly Bay Area artists. To help control costs, Popp worked with much of the existing 1950s building’s elements, such as the brick fireplace, giving it a coat of white paint “to provide a better background for the art.” Just off the living room, accessed through a floor-to-ceiling glass door, is a garden for Popp’s father.
Architect William Massie built a hybrid prefab home for vintage retailer Greg Wooten, who handled the interiors. In the living room is a 1950s Franco Albini rattan chair, a Crate chair designed by Gerrit Rietveld in 1934, and a 1970s sofa by Edward Axel Roffman. The tall ceramic piece is by Bruno Gambone.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
