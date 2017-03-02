In Kansas City, Missouri, a family sought to construct a new home using prefabricated structural insulated panels (SIPS) instead of traditional frame construction. The entire kit house is composed of 4' x 8' sections, and the shell was constructed in about a week. The project’s relatively low cost, quick build time, and highly insulated envelope were positives, but the panels also have their limitations. “Most SIP projects look pretty stupid,” Jamie says. “They haven’t been manipulated by someone who’s thinking creatively.” In this case, Jamie augmented the simple panel system with a dynamic cantilever.
Scott Pitek designed this gabled structure for Betty Rahman on a 5,000-square-foot lot in Portland, Oregon.
Just adjacent to the house is Whitlock's small shed which houses many of the tools that he used to build the home.
Tiny homes have officially become a thing—and these woodsy getaways will make you want to downsize ASAP.
With one side of the house closed off, views are directed through the glazed south and west facades to the grassy clearing beyond. "We planted tens of thousands of blue bells and lots of rhododendrons," Oostenbruggen says of the green space. "The setting developed over time."
Photo by Andy Liffner
Basement
Furnished with Rakks shelving, a Blu Dot table, and a sofa bed from ABC Carpet & Home, the floor also includes a spacious guest bedroom. A bright-yellow color accent, painted onto the wall in Benjamin Moore’s Sunburst, acts as a subtle, minimalist headboard.
The removal of a wall on the left allows light to flow evenly throughout this small home.
The Weber residence sits comfortably in the rich, green Wisconsin valley.
At $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
Maintaining a connection to their wooded backyard was an important consideration for the Edstorms. The back wall is designed to let in as much light and air as possible. Read more about this spacious renovation here.
Milwaukee studio Vetter Denk Architects designed this eye-catching prefab on the banks of Moose Lake, Wisconsin, as a weekend retreat. The home was based on an idea presented by the home's owner, who was inspired by a screw-top jug of $9.99 red wine.
