Tribeca Manufacturing Building New York–based architect Andrew Franz undertook the renovation of a landmark circa-1884 former soap warehouse in Tribeca, originally designed by George W. DaCunha in the Romanesque Revival style. Franz reorganized and modernized the six-story building—which retains its original 16-foot beam ceilings, brick walls, timber columns, and elevator winches from the former freight shaft—by incorporating steel, glass, handmade tile, and lacquer to complement the masonry and heavy timber. An interior courtyard and rectangular mezzanine are situated below the original 16-foot gull-wing ceiling planes.
The kitchen occupies one corner of the L-shaped structure. As throughout, the floors are made up of reclaimed eucalyptus that Chris planed himself.
Scandinavian architecture firm C.F. Møller designed a serene, zinc-clad home in Aarhus, Denmark. On the interior, a large, three-sided fireplace incorporated into a floating wall helps connect two spaces and warm up the home, and the wall also incorporates a purpose-designed niche filled with firewood for easy re-stoking.
The efficiency and aesthetics of prefab proved appealing to the owner of this Dwell Home, built on a rugged island off Canada’s western coast.
Choate selected maintenance-free materials for the project wherever possible, including the stone on this fireplace, which includes built-in storage for firewood. The stone extends 25 feet up to the wood-clad ceiling, emphasizing the home's grand scale.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry. Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
Peeling back plaster and drywall they unearthed beautiful brick walls. They opted to leave them exposed, letting light from the street and a wall of rough-hewn red brick warm up the large living rooms and kitchens. Mazza's living room sofa is from Crate and Barrel.
Barbara Hill's Dancehall/House in Marfa, Texas September 14, 2010 Misty Keasler
The home is conceived as a single, level volume, safe for a deck and outdoor dining area located a few steps below the indoors.
Exposed boards that were salvaged from the original apartment were installed into the master bedroom. They provide a rustic atmosphere, enhanced by the addition of DIY industrial lighting. The bedding, curtains, and bedside tables are all from IKEA.
The bedroom is located on a mezzanine just below the roof of a church. The minimal decor and simple arrangement of the room reflect the client’s modest tastes. The small pewter spotlights and pendant by Holloways of London connect to an exposed galvanized conduit that is set against the brick above the bed.
Uninterrupted cement flooring was chosen for the mezzanine. The cement extends to the bed and bathtub block, while the exposed ductwork and black beams above dramatically accentuate the ceilings.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
To free up space, beds, shelves, and a sofa appear to be built into the wall. To accommodate the gentle curve of the "unit," the architects selected birch plywood. A large window is opposite of the beds.
Wenes and Lens conceptualized a gradation of white to gray hues for the walls of the 1,500-square-foot gallery into the 4,000-square-foot home, culminating in a deep gray for the master bedroom. The room is reserved for meaningful pieces from the couple’s collection, such as a figure they found at a market in Beijing and lamps by artists Wenes represents.
In the bedroom, an open closet with built-in shelving leads to the master bathroom. Thinking of all the loft's components as part of a whole was critical to the renovation. "The space is clean and simple, but that is only possible because of the attention paid to eliminating visual clutter that often comes from typical detailing," Breitner says. "The HVAC, floor outlets, door detailing, wall reveal base, recessed glazing channel, and radiator covers could look like clutter. We integrated it into the architecture." Photo by Frank Oudeman.
Don designed and built the white-oak kitchen table, which is cantilevered so knees don’t bump the underpinnings.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
A bridge connects the second-floor office and guest bedroom with the backyard-facing master bedroom. To prevent excessive solar heat gain in this especial space, Butler Armsden used high performance Unilux low-e windows. Two Eurofase pendant lights from Chromos illuminate the hallway at night.
A row of clerestory windows run beneath the peaked ceiling in the kitchen, permitting natural light to bisect the heart of the home.
The custom kitchen counters are concrete, and the yellow dining chairs add a welcome splash of color.
A Movie sofa, by CB2, and a Rais wood-burning stove are in the living room.
Roberto Burneo designed this home for his eldest niece, her husband, and their three young children in a suburb outside Quito, the capital of Ecuador. The house is set on a flat expanse of land with fruit trees, and Burneo's design "guides the social areas inward in order to link them to the gardens.”
Burneo added exposed brick to his palette of interior materials.
Though the fire pit was “kind of an after-thought,” says Hannah, the family uses it year-round. “In the spring and fall, it warms you up on cool nights, and in the summer, it just adds ambience.”
“There is a lot of glass so you can enjoy the view and the outdoor lifestyle even inside,” Henrik explains. “You live in the middle of the weather somehow. It’s a really harsh environment, as you have these southwesterly winds blowing through the house. But it is really beautiful as well.”
Located in California’s Sugar Bowl neighborhood, this shadowy lair by Mork-Ulnes Architects looks like something out of fairy tale. "We call the house Troll Hus, with a reference to the otherworldly beings in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore that are said to dwell in remote mountains," architect Casper Mork-Ulnes says.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
A unique configuration of Marvin windows, including Troft Double Hung windows make this kitchen a light-filled sanctuary. #marvin #woodbeams #kitchen #slate #rustic
Rustic Dream
“The main volume presents a traditional front and is wrapped on the west and south by a deep porch,” says architect Erin Sterling Lewis. “Living and dining spaces access the porch.” A standing seam metal roof with a Kynar finish and HardiePlank Lap Siding cover the exterior of this 3,000-square-foot home.
With the help of McMahon's brother, Cavan of Half an Inch of Water Studios, the two were able to find cost-effective construction solutions that included polishing the concrete foundation to save on flooring. In the dining area, rustic-meets-modern thanks to IKEA dining chairs, West Elm pendant lights, and a long, thin harvest table found locally on Craigslist.
Black stone worktops, waxed concrete walls, and the traditional rustic tiles (called “witjes”) give textural and tonal variety and offset the warm woody tones that dominate this kitchen. The rustic theme is continued in the iron hooks and bars—simple but effective fittings.
I loved the utter simplicity and rustic charm of Tagliabue's outdoor "kitchen".
Because the area is prone to wildfires, the architect and residents were compelled to use special flame retardant materials for the windows and roof.
Walsh and Strongin's living room strikes a more rustic note.
