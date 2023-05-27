SubscribeSign In
The concrete stairs and burnished concrete floors throughout are complemented with Tasmanian Oak stair treads and balustrade details.
Full of bohemian soul, the heritage neighborhood of Fitzroy in Melbourne is known as a real estate hot spot. But rather than capitalize on their block and exploit a vacant garden east of their property, the family of four who own King Bill decided to create a new pocket park to bring more greenery to the streetscape. When it came time to renovate their double-story terrace home, the owners sought out local studio Austin Maynard Architects—a firm known for its sustainable ethos—who incorporated the empty garden to the east, and an old stable at the rear, to the new floor plan. A large, curved, sliding wall separates the master bathroom from an open net lounge area above the study.
CAB Architects deftly hid appliances, pantry storage, and a litter box for the owners' two cats in the cabinetry beneath this staircase.
Floating against birch paneling, the main stair incorporates treads salvaged from old barn wood.
Entry facing North
The staircase, which connects the home’s three levels, affords privacy while allowing light to flow through the interior.
Another view of the staircase. The carpet is by Stanton.
A staircase composed of white metal and pale ash wood treads appears to float in the space. The dark tinted concrete references the color of the exterior shakes.
