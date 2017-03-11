The Spahaus model is modular and available in five configurations. They vary in size from 1070 square feet to 1420 square feet. In the kitchen, gray laminate cabinets are topped with stainless steel countertops.
The firm's first home model for the development is dubbed Spahaus. Meant as vacation homes, the site's 21 cabins are designed to take advantage of the area's natural setting with large windows that overlook the forest.
Backyard
Roof Deck
Family Room
Living Room
Dining & Living Room
Kitchen & Dining Room
Master Bathroom
Bedroom & Entry Hall
Entry Stair
Front Elevation
At the end of a steep driveway, off a road less graveled, await the happy innkeepers: Chris Brown, Sarah Johnson, and Michael and Joshua, two of their three sons.
Uninspired by the loft options in downtown Portland, Oregon, the Andréns opted to design and build their own freestanding version in the hills just minutes from the city.
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
Prefab house in Muskö, Sweden
SOCIAL HEAT What’s the best way to warm a small studio? Ekaterina Voronova opted for a compact wood-burning stove to keep her space cozy.
Alpine Barn Apartment Tomaz Gregoric
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
A preoccupation for Levine was saving space and money; he and his team used threaded steel rods and birch veneer plywood to construct the shelving in his office at the rear of the house.
The upper story is clad in a decorative rainscreen of Cor-Ten steel mesh, chosen in part for its tone, which complements the red clay brick used locally.
A young family resides in the five-bedroom house: Stephen, who works in advertising, Anita, a lawyer who works in financial services, two young children, and two basset hounds. The open-plan ground level is meant to be flexible, and its layout can be adapted as the family's needs change over time. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the river that runs right by the structure.
